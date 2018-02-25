Think you’re using Facebook to promote your art? Think again.



My good friend Steve Lambert has written an article about Why Facebook is a Waste of Time – And Money – for Artists and Non-Profits. Ever wonder why your post reach is always lackluster? Essentially if you want your post to reach your fans, the fans you already have, then you must pay to boost a post. When I found out about this I felt like I had been duped, and you should too. All the time that people spend working to promote our work as artists has been wasted. It’s time to do something different. These companies have way too much influence on our culture and the way we put ourselves out into the world!